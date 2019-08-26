Sudan: University of Khartoum Suspends Studies Indefinitely

Khartoum — The management of the University of Khartoum has decided to suspend studies on all levels except post-graduate for an indefinite period.

In a statement on Thursday, the Council of Deans pointed to the extremely low attendance of students since lectures resumed in July.

Another obstacle is the lack of maintenance of the dormitories, which belong to the National Student Fund that was established by the former regime.

The statement said that the Deans planned to meet after "a reasonable period of time, to re-assess the situation before determining a date for the resumption of the studies".

The University of Khartoum is the seventh university in the country that has temporarily closed its doors.

In end July, the University of Sennar, the University of West Kordofan, Bahri University in Khartoum North, the Holy Koran University in Omdurman, the University of Bakht El Rida in White Nile state, and El Nilein University in Khartoum suspended the studies.

The decisions came after students increasingly refused to resume their study. They said they would only return to the lectures when the general conditions in the country have improved.

Students at the University of Khartoum rejected the university's decision in end July to resume the studies, and called for security, stability, rehabilitation and the creation of more dormitories.

They also called for the withdrawal of police at the university, the dismantling of jihadist units at the campus, restructuring of the university administration, and a transparent investigation into the destruction of university properties during the violent dismantling of the nearby Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

