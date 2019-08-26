Sudan: Dozens Injured As Port Sudan Tribal Fighting Resurges

25 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Friday, clashes erupted again in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, between Beni Amer tribesman and displaced Nuba from South Kordofan.

Dozens of people were injured and a number of houses went up in flames, journalist Amin Sinada reported to Radio Dabanga.

"The injured who were transferred to various hospitals in Port Sudan have not been counted yet," he said.

Sinada strongly criticised the slow pace of the authorities in resolving the violent dispute, which, he said, started several months ago.

On Wednesday, a man was shot dead and 59 others were wounded during fierce fighting between the two sides. A number of houses were torched as well.

The next day, army troops were deployed after fighting flared up again that morning. The acting governor of Red Sea state ordered a curfew in Port Sudan from 7 pm till 4 am on Thursday evening.

A delegation from Khartoum, headed by Lt Gen Shamseldin El Kabashi and Hasan Sheikh, members of Sudan's newly established Sovereign Council, arrived in Port Sudan on Thursday.

In their meeting with leaders of the warring parties the same day, a truce was agreed on, until September 8. The parties also agreed on an investigation committee and compensation for the losses.

The Sovereign Council announced as well the formation of a high committee to monitor violence and infringements by members of social and ethnic groups.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.