South Africa: ANC in KZN Suspends 10 Members, Saying Unity and Image of Party Are Paramount

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ethan Van Diemen

The ANC's provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Ntuli, confirmed on Thursday a number of ANC members in the province were being suspended following their roles in activities that threatened the image and unity of the governing party.

Ntuli was briefing the media at the announcement of the composition of the leadership of the eThekwini metro and Msunduzi Municipality. This follows last week's redeployment of ANC members serving as exco members in both regions.

The ANC agreed to install Mxolisi Kaunda, most recently the transport MEC, as the new mayor-elect for the eThekwini metro following the exit of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede. Belinda Scott, the current finance MEC in the province, will be deputy mayor.News24 reported the new Msunduzi executive mayor-elect would be Mzimkhulu Thobela who is an MPL in the provincial legislature. The deputy mayor will be Manilal Inderjit, with Eunice Majola being appointed as speaker.Ntuli, on behalf of the provincial structure, announced the party would suspend members and councillors who marched to the ANC's offices in eThekwini and Moses Mabhida regional offices.The suspended members are:

- eThekwini councillor Nada Ngcobo,

- Branch deputy chairperson and councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza,

- Branch chairperson of Ward 1 Mbongi Hlongwa,

- Branch secretary of Ward 33 Jomo Swana,

- Bongani Richard Qansi of Ward 53,

- Bathi Babini of Ward 74,

- Branch deputy chairperson and Ward 80 councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza,

- Branch deputy chairperson of Ward 84 Siyanda Sishi,

- Branch secretary and Ward 100 councillor Mbuyiseni Mkhize,

- Branch chairperson of Ward 106 Mxolisi Ndzimbomvu.

The Mail and Guardian reported Ntuli as saying the group had made "concerted efforts not only to undermine the elected leadership of the organisation, but also to willfully disregard its image and standing in society".

At the briefing, Ntuli stated the provincial executive committee believed unity and protecting the image of the party was even more important now than at any other time since the 1994 democratic breakthrough. "All comrades in the African National Congress are expected and should set out to [live by the] lofty ideals of the national democratic revolution, fortify their convictions and spur themselves on by holding higher ideological and moral standards."

