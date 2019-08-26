South Africa: Harding Dreams of Playing for Ernie's Presidents Cup Team

Cape Town — South African golfer Justin Harding revealed that it would be a dream to play in Ernie Els' Presidents Cup team.

Harding is currently tied for the lead after the second round of the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly known as the Web.com Tour).

The 33-year-old is attempting to secure his 2019/20 PGA Tour card with the Top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Final standings qualifying for the feat.

It's been a stellar season for Harding, as he has won five times - twice in South Africa, twice in Asia and once on the European Tour.

Earlier this week, the Top 8 International golfers on the Presidents Cup standings automatically qualified for captain Els' team.

Harding, who ended 12th on the International Presidents Cup standings, revealed his disappointment after failing to qualify.

"That was a bit unfortunate, I would've liked to play my way into Ernie's team," Harding told reporters at the Korn Ferry Tour event.

"It would be a dream (to make the team) and it's something that all South African golfers growing up would watch and pay close attention to ever since they played down in Fancourt (in 2003)."

Harding admits that his dream is not over and that he still has time to impress the four-time major champion.

"Obviously, to play for Ernie would be fantastic. I can't play my way in anymore, I've just got to post results and if I can get in on form closer to the time...," said Harding.

"I've played pretty good... I could've done my job on Sunday's at the Open and down in Memphis (WGC-St Jude Invitational Open). I maybe could've wrapped up both the Presidents Cup and PGA Tour card but then again that doesn't happen. I've got to do my business this week and the next.

"His (Ernie's) possibilities are a lot and no matter who he picks, it's going to be a good side and hopefully competitive to the Americans."

The United States have won 10 of 12 prior editions of the Presidents Cup, with one tie (famously at The Links in South Africa in 2003) and one International victory - in 1998 in Melbourne.

Captain Els will choose his four wildcard selections in the week of November 4.

The 2019 Presidents Cup will take place at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 9-15 .

Live with @JustinHarding60 after his second round @Boise_Open. His 8-under 63 has him tied for the lead. ?? https://t.co/lkybLHzee4-- Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 23, 2019

Source: Sport24