Kenya: Harambee Stars Captain Wanyama to Complete Belgium Move

23 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Victor Wanyama is all but set for a return to Belgium amid media reports indicating his representatives are locked in negotiations about a potential transfer to Club Brugge.

On Thursday evening, the BBC and Sky Sports reported the Harambee Stars captain is edging towards the exit door at Tottenham Hotspur after a successful three years stint at the London club.

And family sources who spoke to Nation Sport off record suggested a transfer is 70 per cent done.

The transfer fee payable to Tottenham in exchange for the 28-year old's services is reportedly in the region of Sh1 billion upfront.

An additional Sh500 million could also be paid to the English club, depending on the number of appearances and success Wanyama contributes to the Belgium club on the pitch and especially in the Uefa Champions League during the course of his contract.

This amount represents a record transfer fee in Kenyan football circles and goes on to stress the importance of the Kenyan government, Football Kenya Federation and other stakeholders investing in the youth through sports.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 but after an impressive start to his career in England, he spiralled down the pecking order in his favourite defensive midfield position and has yet to start a match in the English Premier League this season.

His absence has mostly been attributed to the consistent niggling injuries and fitness concerns which saw him miss about half of the club's competitive matches in the past two seasons.

This is perhaps the reason Tottenham splashed Sh10 billion to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Lyon in July, and the Frenchman has since been preferred ahead of Wanyama in all matches.

English clubs West Ham and Wolves, Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray plus an unnamed French club were interested in signing Wanyama but it now appears Brugge are in the driving seat for his signature.

A return to Brugge, which finished second behind Racing Genk in Belgium's top-flight league last season, will represent a comeback of sorts for Wanyama who received his football education at the defunct Germinal Beerschort between 2008 and 2011.

Read the original article on Nation.

