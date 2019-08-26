South Africa: Gauteng Man Handed Life Term for Raping Girl, 12, At His House

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A Nellmapius man was this week sentenced to life in jail for raping a 12-year-old girl who was at his house for a gathering, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Pretoria Regional Court also imposed a five-year-jail term on the 55-year-old man on Thursday for sexually assaulting the girl, said regional NPA spokesperson Hurbetin Phindi Mjonondwane.

"The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, hosted the little girl and her family when the incident happened," she said.

"He lured the girl to a backroom shack whilst the gathering continued inside his RDP house, where he forced the minor to stroke his private part and thereafter forced himself on her."

Prosecutor Dan Sithole corroborated the girl's version with hearsay evidence of her friend, which was successfully submitted in terms of the Law of Evidence Amendment Act as the friend had relocated and could not be traced.

"In addressing the court on merits, Advocate Sithole argued that despite the challenge of the absence of male DNA on the complainant, he nevertheless presented the evidence of the complainant in a logical and sequential fashion which was further corroborated by the viva vocae evidence of the medical doctor who examined the complainant," said Mjonondwane.

Sithole also argued that the man had betrayed the trusting relationship between himself and the girl's family.

"He further argued that the accused actions deprived the innocent complainant of her childhood and left her with permanent emotional scars."

Regional Magistrate Johanna Mthimunye said there was a need for justice to be seen to be done and for the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offence and to serve as a deterrent.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.