The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Technology strongly condemned the attack on Hormuud Telecommunication Company in Gedo region.

Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan said that the attack has seriously damaged the premises and equipment of the telecom firm in Caws-qurun, affecting business and livelihood of the Somali people in Gedo region.

"We urge AMISOM to engage with the Somali government in the scrutiny of the repeated attacks and take appropriate action against this enemy who has targeted our economy and business in accordance with international law," said the Minister.

The Ministry of Posts has forwarded to Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs a comprehensive report on the loss of lives and property as a result of these attacks on Somali telecommunications companies.

Kenya Defense Forces troops have been accused of detonating mast for Somalia's largest telecommunication company for the 12th time in less than two years.