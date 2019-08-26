Somalia: Government Condemns Attack On Hormuud Telecom's Mast

25 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Technology strongly condemned the attack on Hormuud Telecommunication Company in Gedo region.

Minister Abdi Anshur Hassan said that the attack has seriously damaged the premises and equipment of the telecom firm in Caws-qurun, affecting business and livelihood of the Somali people in Gedo region.

"We urge AMISOM to engage with the Somali government in the scrutiny of the repeated attacks and take appropriate action against this enemy who has targeted our economy and business in accordance with international law," said the Minister.

The Ministry of Posts has forwarded to Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs a comprehensive report on the loss of lives and property as a result of these attacks on Somali telecommunications companies.

Kenya Defense Forces troops have been accused of detonating mast for Somalia's largest telecommunication company for the 12th time in less than two years.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
Conflict
Arms and Armies
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.