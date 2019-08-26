Somalia: Govt Dispatches Troops to Galmudug State Capital

25 August 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Reports from Galgaduud region say that two planes carrying government troops landed at Ugas Nur airport in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug.

The troops were dispatched from Mogadishu and are expected to take over the security of the city after Somali government reached an agreement with Ahu Sunna this month.

Under the deal, a joint force comprising ASWJ fighters and government troops took control of security in Dusamareb and other areas that were previously under the control of the moderate Islamist group.

The deployment comes following a three-day meeting by the group's religious leaders in the town, the group accused the federal government of attempting to use force in the region to get its way.

