South Africa: Final Salute for Anti-Gang Unit Cop Allegedly Shot By Partner

24 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

The Western Cape police's top brass joined family and friends of the late Sergeant David Hoffman in bidding him farewell in Franschhoek on Saturday.

Hoffman was given a State funeral after police minister Bheki Cele said the officer had "put himself on duty" at the time of his death.

He was shot dead in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives' home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

A man is understood to have run to the house while being chased by a mob. Hoffman had protected him and the family had called the police for assistance.

When police failed to arrive, News24 understands he phoned his partner, top detective Sergeant Marlon Appollis, who came to assist.

Hoffman was later allegedly accidentally shot. Appollis is out on R1000 bail and faces a charge of culpable homicide.

Cele had at his memorial said that Hoffman had died on duty as he had been assisting the man who had arrived at the house in search of help.

He also acnowledged that there were "special circumstances" involved in Hoffman's death.

Major General Jeremy Vearey and AGU head Major General Andre Lincoln were among the dignitaries at the Civic Centre in Franschhoek on Saturday, together with senior top police officials.

The investigation by the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) into Hoffman's death continues.

Hoffman's wife, Ashley, described her husband as her "protector" when she gave her tribute at his memorial on Thursday.

Hoffman joined the SAPS in 2005 and was deployed to visible policing in St Helena Bay and Melkbosstrand.

In 2008, he was promoted to detective in Somerset West, until being transferred to Stellenbosch in 2013 before his deployment to the AGU last year.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.