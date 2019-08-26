Kenya: Sammy Omollo Named Posta Rangers Coach

Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo is back Posta Rangers as head coach.

Pamzo was last stationed at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as an assistant coach but was sacked alongside head coach Frank Ouna at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The mailmen have now confirmed Pamzo as their new coach replacing John Kamau who took over from him when he left for KCB.

"Pamzo has joined the team on a two-year contract and we are happy to have him back. Kamau's contract ends soon and we mutually agreed to have him step aside," Posta Rangers team manager John Terry told Nation Sport.

"He is familiar with how we operate in the club and hence has easily integrated. We are optimistic he will help the team do better this time," he added.

This will be Pamzo's second stint at the club having left the club at the end of 2018 following a disastrous season. Rangers finished 16th last season and are eager to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

Former Kenyan international Pascal Ochieng' will be Pamzo's assistant.

Rangers take on National Super League (NSL) side Kenya Police FC in a preseason friendly match at the Strathmore University grounds on Saturday morning.