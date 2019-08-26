South Africa: 68-Year-Old Man Stoned to Death, Set Alight in Mob Attack in Limpopo Village

24 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

An 68-years-old man was stoned to death and a 25-year-old was injured after being attacked in the village of ga-Molepane, Limpopo, in what is believed to be a mob attack, police have said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two men were driving a herd of cattle through a village at 08:00 on Friday morning "when a group of community members confronted them and accused them of stock theft".

"They then started stoning the old man and thereafter set him alight. The deceased was burned beyond recognition," Mojapelo said.

The other man was currently being treated in hospital.

According to Mojapelo, when police arrived at the scene, they also came under attack when some residents started throwing stones at them.

One person was arrested.

The eight cattle have been impounded, until it can be determinded who owns them.

A case of murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property has been opened

Mojapelo said more arrests were expected.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

