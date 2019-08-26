Sudan: Conditions Are Conducive to Achieve Peace - PM

25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk said that the climate is conducive to achieve peace in Sudan ,and the Revolutionary Front is agenuine part in December 19 revolution.

Hamdouk explained in an interview to Blue Nile TV Channel that the atmosphere is appropraite to realize sustainable peace in Sudan , affirming that the priority of the government is to form Peace Commission to promote peace which concerns all the Sudanese people.

He added that the new government would also address the severe economic crisis in the country by building a national economy based on production , not on donations and grants.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.