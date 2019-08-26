Sudan: Conditions Are Conducive to Achieve Peace - PM

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr Abdullah Hamdouk said that the climate is conducive to achieve peace in Sudan ,and the Revolutionary Front is agenuine part in December 19 revolution.

Hamdouk explained in an interview to Blue Nile TV Channel that the atmosphere is appropraite to realize sustainable peace in Sudan , affirming that the priority of the government is to form Peace Commission to promote peace which concerns all the Sudanese people.

He added that the new government would also address the severe economic crisis in the country by building a national economy based on production , not on donations and grants.