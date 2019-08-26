Sudan: Scholars Commission Calls for Concerted Efforts to Ward Off Flooding Impacts

Khartoum — Sudan Scholars Commission has called for concerted efforts to ward off impacts of floods and rains which hit all states of Sudan.

In a statement Sunday, the Commission called imams and mosques committees to gather donations from prayers in favor of the affected people in coordination with the Commission' committees.

The statement urged states to set up operation rooms in collaboration with the commission branches in the states.

The Sudan Scholars Commission called the society to cooperate in address the needs of the poor and the needy in revitalization of sunna ( deeds and says of prophet Mohamed Peace be upon him) of solidarity and passion in all areas.

The statement said that the Commission has formed an operation room for receiving support, financial and in kind to be provided to the affected people.