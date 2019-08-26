Sudan: Imam - Prime Minister' Statements Display Clear Bases

Khartoum — Chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement-the second revolution- Abul-Qasim Imam welcomed statements made by the prime minister , Dr Abdulla Hamdok and described them as responsible and displayed bases and features of the stage, calling for putting apparent action plan to executed it in order to pull the country out of it crises.

Abul-Qasim said in a statement to SUNA welcomed content of constitutional document which includes formation of a peace commission to review agreements previously signed with armed movements.

" Despite our position towards the constitutional document , we welcome it for it recognizes such deals as international and local agreements addressed huge challenges , and we support their revision and completion to make an inclusive peace and to avoid return to war again" Imam said.

He asserted that the peace commission would assist in realization of security , stability and repatriation of displaced people and refugees to their areas as well as positive discrimination towards people whose their villages and properties were affected by war.

The Chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement urged the Sudanese people and political parties to be united and work collectively to use the human potentialities in achievement of comprehensive peace , end war and patch the social fabric, saying 60 years of political fluctuations is enough.