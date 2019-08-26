Sudan: We Will Not Privatize Vital Public Utilities - Hamdok

Khartoum — Prime Minister , Dr Abdulla Hamdok said aht he would not restor to privatization of vital public institutions regardless stances of International Monetary Fund(IMF) or the World Bank(WB), urging the two international financial institutions to help Sudanese people through understanding their priorities.

In interview to Blue Nile TV Saturday, Dr Hamdok said that he would work for development of agricultural sector through import of inputs and advanced technologies , adding that " no way but development of agricultural sector and link it with manufacturing.

" We need taking decision on banning export of any important product to find a national industry capable of competing in the international markets" the Prime Minister stated.

He said that Sudan is inn need of a political environment incubating the economy.

The Prime Minister said Sudanese people are the best one who can understand their country' economy.