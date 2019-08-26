Sudan: The Change Is Key of Democracy. Blue Nile State Wali

25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Damazine — Blue Nile State Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Yaseen Ibrahim Abdel Ghani affirmed change that has occurred in the country considered the key of democracy and freedom, calling all parties worked together to build and construct the country.

This came when the Wali addressed the celebration of signatory to Transitional Documents organized on Sunday by Forces of Freedom and Change in the state at Dramamine stadium in the presence of security committee, the prominence leaders and the components of FFC.

Meanwhile Maj. (Gen) Abdel Ghani appealed to the armed holders from the state responded to peace call according to the constitutional document and urged the FFC leaders sit for solving the obstacles facing the state.

