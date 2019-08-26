Sudan Embassy to Abuja - Agreement Needs Genuine Support

Khartoum — Sudan Embassy to Abuja, Nigeria, has called on the international community to support the historical agreement which was signed between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council, indicating that this agreement needs genuine support to be implemented.

The embassy said in a statement, a copy of which was received by SUNA that Sudan looks forward to the restoration of its natural position in the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Non-Aligned Movement, the United Nations and the regional and international organizations as well as to strengthen cooperation relations with brotherly and friendly countries.

The Embassy affirmed the thanks and appreciation of the Sudanese people the the African Union, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and their envoys, Professor Mohamed El Hassan Labbat, and Ambassador Mahmoud Derir, for the dedication, patience and their use to their diplomatic expertise to make a success the negotiations.

The statement stated that the signed political agreement and constitutional document were related to the structures and features of the transitional power that will last to two years and three months and will be followed by general elections.

The embassy asserted that the agreement signed by the Transitional military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change has come in response to the demand of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, justice and democracy.