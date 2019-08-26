Sudan Embassy to Abuja - Agreement Needs Genuine Support

25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan Embassy to Abuja, Nigeria, has called on the international community to support the historical agreement which was signed between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council, indicating that this agreement needs genuine support to be implemented.

The embassy said in a statement, a copy of which was received by SUNA that Sudan looks forward to the restoration of its natural position in the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Non-Aligned Movement, the United Nations and the regional and international organizations as well as to strengthen cooperation relations with brotherly and friendly countries.

The Embassy affirmed the thanks and appreciation of the Sudanese people the the African Union, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and their envoys, Professor Mohamed El Hassan Labbat, and Ambassador Mahmoud Derir, for the dedication, patience and their use to their diplomatic expertise to make a success the negotiations.

The statement stated that the signed political agreement and constitutional document were related to the structures and features of the transitional power that will last to two years and three months and will be followed by general elections.

The embassy asserted that the agreement signed by the Transitional military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change has come in response to the demand of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, justice and democracy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.