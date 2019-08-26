Sudan: Restructure of Security Service Was Fulfillment to Military Men's Pledges - Experts

Khartoum — Political expert, Dr Nagi Ali Al-Bashir underlined that restructuring of national intelligence and security service, changing its name to general intelligence service and dismantling the service operations unit could not be done without honoring of military men, top of them are Lt, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan and Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti who sided with the revolution, to their pledges and responding to desire of the revolutionaries to restructure the security service.

Dr Nagi added that the service director, Gen. Abubakar Dambalab made huge efforts and has clear understanding of requirements of the stage required that the security service functions change into gather and analyze information and protect the national security, disclosing that the advanced step of restructuring represented in dismantling the operations unit made its elements to opt joining Rapid Support Forces(RSF ), military intelligence or retirement.

He stressed that the security service was one of the security and military apparatuses whose commanders sided options of Sudanese people's options and protection of revolutionaries.

In the same context , political expert and university lecturer, Dr Osama Saeed indicated to early siding the RSF commander , Lt. Gen. Hemeti to the sit-in before the military HQs and how the RSF surrounded the protesters and protected them from all campaigns staged by supporters of the former regime to disperse the sit-in.

Dr Osama said that Lt. Gen. Hemeti in collaboration with his other military companions promised the revolutionaries from the onset to restructure the security service and not dissolve it and now ,he further added, they honored their commitments by dismantling the operations unit, noting that the general intelligence service would remain vigilant in protecting the revolution goals and executing its agenda.

He stated that the military establishment and security apparatus are the genuine guardians of the transitional period and that their commanders are standing alongside the political forces for pulling safely Sudan into horizons of democracy, freedom and justice.