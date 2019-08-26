Sudan: Economist Calls for Subjecting Decisions to Scientific Methodology Before Implementation

25 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The economist Dr. Abdul-Azim Al-Muhal has called for the necessity of prioritizing the basic decisions on addressing poverty, education and health issues, stressing the importance of subjecting them to a scientific methodology and to study of experts and specialists before implementation. He called, in a statement to (SUNA), for the importance of taking advantage of the global experiences for the promotion of the Sudanese economy, pointing out that the decision to free education and health requires knowledge of the budgets allocated to implement them. Dr. Al-Muhal stressed that the major problem of the previous government was the taking of decisions without a methodology, pointing out that Sudan is now facing economic crises including the lack of fuel, medicine and bread, attributing that to the failure of the Ministry of Finance to cover the subsidies. He pointed to the inability of localities in the states to cover free health and education benefits a matter that led to poor services.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

