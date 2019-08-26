South Africa: Nine Killed After Overtaking Suspected in Horror Crash

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
25 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The grim process of identifying nine people who were killed when a bakkie allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle on a road outside Mokopane has begun, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the crash happened at about 20:30 near Rafiri Village when a bakkie crashed into a Toyota Quantum.

"Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved," said Ngoepe.

A massive emergency response was scrambled, with the Zebediela police also at the scene. Seven people were confirmed dead at the scene, while two more were certified dead on arrival at hospital.

Twenty seven people were seriously injured. They were taken to different hospitals for further treatment.

Police are investigating.

