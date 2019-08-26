South Africa: Ramaphosa Believes #CR17 Leaks a 'Manufactured Crisis' - Khusela Diko

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that the trending topic related to the multi-million-rand funding of his campaign to become ANC president is a social media phenomenon that most people don't lose sleep over and that it has not impacted on the reputation of the Presidency. Here, spokesperson Khusela Diko is quizzed about the leaking of Ramaphosa's personal emails and the public dump of bank accounts related to who funded the campaign.

See also here: How Ramaphosa's campaign spent R400-million -- and why it matters

Question: Is it accurate to say that the #CR17 email accounts were hacked and that the president's banking records (as well as those of the #CR17 campaign) were illegally obtained? If so, by whom?

Answer: It is of concern to the Presidency that the private correspondence of the Head of State is inexplicably in the public domain. At this point, however, the Presidency has no knowledge (of) how such information was obtained and is cautious of casting aspersions on anyone or any institution.

Q. Have national intelligence or other law enforcement agencies been alerted to this? If so, what are they doing about it?

A. The Presidency hasn't yet taken any action on this matter.

Q. The...