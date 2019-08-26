South Africa: Sports Analyst David Kekana Dies

Photo: David Kekana/Twitter
The late David Kekana.
26 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Popular SABC sports analyst and anchor David Kekana passed away at a Johannesburg hospital after a prolonged battle with diabetes SABC's Morning Live reports.

According to the report, family spokesperson Andile Ncube, Kekana, a father of two was admitted at Milpark Hospital on August 13 but died on August 25.

Kenana, who worked at the SABC for 18 years, was best known as a local soccer analyst.

Tributes have poured in with family, friends, fans and colleagues expressing their sadness at the passing of Kekana.

In a tweet, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said that his contribution to football analysis for close to two decades would be sorely missed.

"Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football Analyst, David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to 2 decades & his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones"

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula also paid his respects.

"Farewell my brother, it seems like each day we receive sad news on how we've become poorer as a country as some of our most gifted depart. Yours too is sudden and a shock to all of us. Until we meet again #RIPDavidKekana"

The family says details and arrangements of his funeral will be made public in due course.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Media
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.