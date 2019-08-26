Africa: President Akufo-Addo Attends 7th Tokyo International Conference On African Development

25 August 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, 24th August, 2019, for Japan, to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe.

The objective of the conference is "to promote high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners." Japan is a co-host of the conference, with the co-organizers being the United Nations Office of the Special Advisor on Africa (UN-OSSA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Whilst in Japan, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Abe, and also with the President of Mauritius, and will also hold meetings with some CEOs of important Japanese companies.

The President will address the plenary session of TICAD on the theme "Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving Business Environment Through Innovation and Private Sector Engagement"; deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Symposium of the Junior Chamber International; and deliver a statement at the Third Replenishment of GAVI, "a public-private global health partnership committed to increasing access to immunisation in poor countries".

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 1st September, 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.