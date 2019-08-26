Sudan: Ayu Urges TG Allocates 2 Percent of Oil Revenues for Development

Khartoum — Head of Abyei Youth Union (AYU) Apyei Kowal has urged the Transitional Government (TG) that the two percent of oil revenues allocated for Dinka Nagok in Peace Agreement to go for development in A byei.

He said this would make the indigenous in the area feel like as part of Sudan.

He said in statement to SUNA that the majority of Abyei sons determined that they were Sudanese.

Kowal, categorically ignored allegations that Abyei belonged to South Sudan.

He called upon formation of state government in Abyei and argued the importance of the returning of "Abyei Area" to its old good days of coexistence and peace.