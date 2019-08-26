Sudan: NHRC to Organize Discussion Workshop

Khartoum — The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will organize aworkshop by the end of current August to discuss the role of the hational human rights Institutions and the stakeholders' interaction with the Universal Comprehensive Review Mechanism.

The NHRC Information Department's Director, Dr. Nagi Ali Al-Bashir, said in a statement to SUNA that the workshop was part of the commission's role to protect and strengthen human rights in Sudan and the implementation of the international standards.

He said that the UN, Human Rights Council (UNHRC) recommendations are considered an international legal commitment that shall be implemented.

Dr. Al-Bashir said that the NHRC works seriously with stakeholders to implement these recommendations and to enhance th technical and professional performances to implement and strengthen all the recommendationst that Sudan is committed to.

He indicated that workshop aims at realizing interactive dialogue that leads to pushing ahead a comprehensive national operation to raise the efficiency of the national political: legislations and security efforts for the implementation of UNHRC recommendations on a correct basis at the national level.