Khartoum — Angra Media Center will organize Monday at 11:00am at Friendship Hall in Khartoum a symposium under the title " National Role of Trade Unions in Transitional Period" .

The key speakers will be Chairman of Sudanese Workers Trade Unions Federation(SWTUF), Engineer Yousif Ali Abdul-Karim, Deputy Chairman of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Union , Dr Abbas Ali Al-sayed and others.