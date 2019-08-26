South Africa: Mokoka Breaks SA Half-Marathon Record

25 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Stephen Mokoka produced a historic performance on Sunday, charging through the 60-minute barrier at the Buenos Aires Half-Marathon in Argentina.

Mokoka took fourth position in 59:51*, becoming the first South African to crack the hour mark over the 21.1km distance.

Though he finished off the pace of Kenyan athlete Bedan Karoki, who won the race in 59:07, Mokoka took 16 seconds off the SA mark of 1:00:07 set by Hendrick Ramaala in Kosice in 1997.

Another South African runner, Glenrose Xaba , delivered a spectacular performance of her own in only her second attempt at the half-marathon distance.

Xaba ended fifth in the women's race in 1:09:44, climbing to third place in the all-time SA rankings behind Elana Meyer (1:06:44) and Colleen de Reuck (1:08:38).

"A wonderful performance by two consistent and very hungry athletes," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"We congratulate them both, but we take special note of the national record set by Mokoka.

"In that regard we thank the efforts of the athlete and the work of the coach and support staff, and urge them to remain focused to reach new heights."

* Record remains subject to standard ratification processes

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.