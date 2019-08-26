South Africa: Weekend Speedsters Caught Clocking Over 160km/H in Dock for Reckless and Negligent Driving

26 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Four speedsters arrested during weekend traffic monitoring operations by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department are expected in the docks of local magistrates' courts on charges of reckless and negligent driving.

Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said its speed unit had arrested two motorists on Sunday, between 06:00 and 11:00, both clocking over 160km/h on the N12 freeway at the Sam Green Bridge.

"The 44-year-old female driver in a BMW sedan was stopped for doing 168km/h in that 120 km/h zone, after claiming that she was driving to her house," Mokheseng said.

"The other motorist clocked 166km/h. Together, they were taken to the Bedfordview police station."

On Saturday, between 08:00 and 13:00, two more speeding motorists were stopped on the N12 freeway at the R59 Reading interchange.

"A 24-year-old female driving a VW SUV, who alleged that she was picking up her mom for lunch, was apprehended for clocking 171km/h, instead of 120km/h. The other driver in a BMW sedan was locked up for doing 164km/h."

The pair were escorted to the Alberton police station.

All were charged with reckless and negligent driving and are expected in court soon, Mokheseng said.

