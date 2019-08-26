Mozambique: Police Promise Election Security in Cabo Delgado

25 August 2018
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, has warned that the police will spare no efforts in defending the Mozambican public against all those who try to disrupt the forthcoming election campaign, leading up to the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 15 October.

Speaking on Saturday at a police parade in Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, he urged members of the police force to protect all political parties.

Rafael's visit was part of preparations for police action to guarantee security during the election campaign. Cabo Delgado presents specific problems because of the islamist insurgency in some of the northern districts of the province.

Rafael instructed the Cabo Delgado police to pay special attention to the districts affected by the terrorist raids of the insurgents. The police, he stressed, had to ensure conditions "so that the people may vote, and are not afraid to go and vote. Those who disturb public order must meet a speedy response".

He urged people living in the areas affected by the insurgency to participate in the election campaign without fear, because their security is guaranteed.

"The police force, together with the other defence and security forces, will always guarantee the security of Mozambicans, and particularly the population of Cabo Delgado", Rafael promised. "This country is ours. We shall defend it to the end".

Five districts have been severely affected by the insurgency - they are Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia, Palma, Nangade and Quissanga.

The 45 day election campaign is due to start throughout the country at midnight on 31 August.

