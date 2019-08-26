Namibia: Two-Year-Old Girl Dies in Fire At Rehoboth

26 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl died on Saturday in Rehoboth after she was burnt beyond recognition when the shack she was sleeping in caught fire.

Namibian Police Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Eric Clay, told Nampa on Sunday that the incident happened between 19h30 and 20h00 in Rehoboth's Block E Residential Area..

"It is alleged that the deceased's mother and sister left her in the shack with a burning candle while they quickly went to a nearby shop. While they were away, the other sister of the toddler, who was watching television at the neighbour's house saw the shack on fire and alerted the neighbours, who tried in vain to extinguish the fire," Clay said.

He said an uncle of the deceased, who was sleeping in another room, came out running unaware that his niece was still in the collapsing shack.

The deceased was identified as Reley ||Garoës and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

