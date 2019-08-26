Namibia: Four Arrested During Red Flag Commemoration

FOUR people were arrested on Sunday at Okahandja for malicious damage to property, assault through threatening and theft during the 96th commemoration of the Red Flag Day.

Red Flag Day marks the remembrance of the life of Chief Samuel Maharero and the great struggle against German troops.

The day was introduced by the late Chief Hosea Katjikururume Kutako after the return of the remains of Samuel Maharero on 23 August 1923.

The Otjozondjupa police head of operations, Moses Khairabeb, confirmed to Nampa on Sunday that a case was opened at Okahandja Police Station by Chief Tjinaani Maharero and his people from OtjikaTjamuaha Royal House against the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) after an attack on Thursday.

The group is charged for various cases ranging from assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm and they will appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He explained that prior to the event, the police called for a meeting to brief leaders from both sides to refrain from violence but the OTA group walked out of the meeting, while some did not pitch, accusing the police of taking sides.

It is alleged that members of the OtjikaTjamuaha Royal House attempted to light the holy fire at the premises owned by OTA to commemorate the Red Flag Day in remembrance of Maharero, but they were interupted by members of OTA who attacked them, destroyed their flag and other properties.

- Nampa