Sudan: Women Continue to Pressure for 50 Percent Govt Participation

23 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Thursday, members of the Sudanese Women's Union held a vigil in front of the office of the Sudanese Professionals Association in Khartoum, demanding a 50-percent participation of women "at all levels of power and decision-making bodies".

In a memorandum read out during the vigil and delivered to the Sudanese Professionals Association, the Women's Union reviewed the participation of women in the uprising that led to the ousting of President Al Bashir, the enormous sacrifices they have made, and the violence they have been subjected to.

The Union demanded "a just participation of women in all government institutions on all levels of power", pointing to the Constitution Declaration, officially signed by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change on August 17, that grants women a minimum of 40 per cent seats on each governmental level.

Yet, this is not enough, according to the Union. Participants in the vigil raised banners saying "We are half [the people] and we deserve half", and "We are also technocrats!" - as the upcoming interim Cabinet will be composed of technocrats.

El Rashid Saeed received the memorandum on behalf of the Sudanese Professionals Association. He praised "the pressure approach to achieve the demands", and expressed his "full agreement" with the contents of the memorandum.

Saeed said he would raise the memorandum to the FFC, and exert pressure as well to have the women's demands implemented.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk said that women were marginalised during the negotiations between the junta and the opposition.

Last Friday, the Sudanese Women's Union expressed its disappointment about the candidates for the Cabinet proposed by the FFC. The committee said in a statement that women have not been consulted during the selection of the candidates, pointing to the Declaration for Freedom and Change that calls for an end to all forms of discrimination and oppressive practices against women.

Earlier this month, African Union mediator Mohamed Lebatt expressed his concern that women may not be adequately represented in the new government.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.