Sudan: One Dead, Dozens Injured in Port Sudan Tribal Fighting

Port Sudan — A man was shot dead and 59 others were wounded in tribal clashes in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, on Wednesday.

The Sudan Doctors Central Committee in Red Sea state reported that the wounded, among them 14 with gunshot wounds, were taken to hospitals of the Sea Ports Corporation and other in Port Sudan. Two of them were transferred to the intensive care unit of the Osman Digna Hospital.

Among the injured were three members of the regular forces, the doctors reported.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that fighting erupted in the Dar El Neim district between Bani Amer tribesmen and displaced Nuba from South Kordofan on Wednesday evening. They could not say what triggered the clashes.

A number of houses were torched. On Thursday, army troops were deployed after the fighting flared up again that morning.

Activists staged a protest in front of the governor's residence, denouncing "the authorities' failure to stop the bloodshed" and demanding those involved to be brought to justice.

Lt Gen Shamseldin El Kabbashi, member of Sudan's newly established Sovereign Council, said in a press statement on Thursday that they sent a delegation to Port Sudan, consisting of legal advisor and member of the Sovereign Council, Hasan Sheikh, along with the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, the Deputy Director of the Security Service and the Chief of Police.

On Thursday evening, the governor of Red Sea state ordered a curfew in the area, from 7 pm until 4 am.

After a meeting with the delegation, both sides agreed on a "cessation of hostilities" until December 9, the formation of an investigation committee, and compensation for the losses.

The Red Sea state capital is a multi-ethnic city. Northern Sudanese and other minorities, including Egyptians, Yemenis, Indians, Syrians and Greeks, as well as Fellata and Hawsa from West Africa, have been residents from the start.

Eastern Sudanese Beja tribesmen, including the Hadendawa clan, and members of the Beni Amer and Rashaida tribes have also taken up residence in Port Sudan. Displaced people from Darfur and the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, and refugees from Eritrea and Ethiopia have taken refuge in the city as well.

