Tanzania: Second Journalist Arrested in a Month

23 August 2019
Amnesty International (London)
press release

'The Tanzanian authorities are clearly intensifying their crackdown on dissent and journalists are on the frontline of attack' - Joan Nyanyuki

Responding to the arrest of Tanzanian journalist Joseph Gandye, who had been investigating allegations of brutality by the Tanzanian police, Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International's Director for East Africa, said:

"Joseph Gandye is a respected journalist who had been investigating allegations of serious human rights violations such as torture and other ill-treatment and sexual abuse by the Tanzanian police.

"His arbitrary arrest is a travesty and a ploy to prevent him from exposing human rights violations. He must be released immediately and unconditionally.

"The Tanzanian authorities are clearly intensifying their crackdown on dissent and journalists are on the frontline of attack. Rather than harassing journalists, they should respect, protect and fulfil the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.

"The authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially and effectively investigate the alarming allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in police custody that Joseph Gandye was investigating."

Joseph Gandye

Joseph Gandye, who is the associate head and production editor of Watetezi TV, an online media organisation owned by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), was detained at a police station in Dar es Salaam on 22 August.

He published an investigative piece on police brutality in Iringa, central Tanzania, which the police termed seditious, degrading to the police and defamatory to the government.

Joseph Gandye is the second journalist to be arrested in Tanzania in less than a month. Erick Kabendera is currently in detention facing fabricated charges.

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AI London

Most Popular
Human Rights
East Africa
Tanzania
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.