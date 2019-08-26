Rwanda: WHO Allays Fears Over Mosquito Aerial Spraying

23 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda has turned to drones in spraying mosquito prone areas as it steps up efforts to eliminate malaria, a move that has attracted public scrutiny.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), the pilot exercise is beginning in Gasabo District before being rolled out to other parts of the country by the end this year.

When this was revealed in media, many Rwandan raised concerns about likely effects of the insecticide to be applied.

Dr Emmanuel Chanda, the Project Officer of Vector Control Operations at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa has allayed those fears.

A non-insecticide intervention

Dr Chanda told The New Times that if a country is to use such an approach, it has to be based on a non-insecticide (non-chemical) interventions, for example, microbial larvicides (bacteria that are registered as pesticides for control of mosquito larvae in outdoor areas).

Rwanda is getting that one right. The spraying will employ biological rather than chemical components.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) says they will use Bacillus thuringiensis serotype israelensis (Bti) - a group of bacteria used as biological control agents for larval stages of certain insects.

Bti produces toxins which are effective in killing various species of mosquitoes, fungus gnats, and blackflies while having almost no effect on other organisms.

A solution to insecticide resistance

According to Chanda, the WHO is advising countries to use non-insecticide interventions because the effectiveness of the traditional insecticide based methods like Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) seem to be compromised by factors like insecticide resistance in vector populations.

The efficacy of mosquito nets is as well limited by the fact that some mosquito populations have adopted the behaviour of feeding (biting) from outdoors due to genetic mutations.

"With that, countries are encouraged to make sure that they approach vector control using an integrated system where interventions that are not affected by insecticide resistance are part and parcel of the package. That brings on board the use of larvicides," he said.

He said that WHO is working around the clock with academia, industry, and research institutions to come up with more effective and innovative ways of dealing with vectors.

It is said that a few African countries, including Malawi, have successfully deployed the drones in mapping and spraying mosquito breeding areas.

The drones and manual spraying initiatives come to as an additional measure to other strategies against malaria, among which is the mass distribution of bed nets, malaria case management in communities where community health workers are equipped to screen and treat malaria, free malaria treatment for Rwandans in Ubudehe 1 and 2 social clusters, and indoor residual spraying in malaria-prone districts.

The latest official statistics on malaria in Rwanda point to increased home-based management rate managed by community health workers from 50 per cent in 2018 to 57.1 per cent in 2019.

Malaria incidence also decreased from 394 per 1,000 people in 2018 to 328 per 1,000 in 2019.

Globally, according to the WHO, in 2017 there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Health
Malaria
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.