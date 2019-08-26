Tunisia: Presidential Election 2019 - Electoral Disputes - Administrative Court Rules On 15 Appeals

Tunis/Tunisia — The appeal courts of the Administrative Court, on Friday, ruled on fifteen appeals filed in the context of disputes relating to the nominations for the early presidential election. Four judgments were rejected on the form and seven others on the merits.

According to a statement released by the court, four decisions rejecting nominations for the presidential election issued by the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE) were invalidated. Candidates concerned are asked to complete their dossiers within the given deadlines.

The Administrative Court also pointed out that those judgments could be appealed to the judicial plenary session.

The candidates concerned are Sahbi Brahem, Hedi Ben Hassine, Bahri Jelassi and Marouane Ben Omar.

Hasna Ben Slimane, spokesperson for the ISIE said earlier in the day that the court should appeal these judgments after 48 hours from the date of receipt of the notification of judgment.

The ISIE decided to hold early presidential elections on September 15, following the death of President of the Republic Beji Caid Essebsi on July 25.