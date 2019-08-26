Tunisia: Elections 2019 - INLUCC Will Have to Publish Names of Candidates Who Have Not Declared Their Assets - Tabib

23 August 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) Chawki Tabib said, on Friday, the authority will have to publish the names of candidates in the 2019 early presidential election who have not declared their assets.

Candidates' election campaigns should focus on the central issue of corruption, Tabib told TAP.

The president of INLUCC was speaking on the sidelines of the first edition of the summer university for governance and anti-corruption held at the Higher School of Tourism Trades in Sousse.

Organised by INLUCC, the programme of summer university, which runs from August 22 to 25, is dedicated to civil society, municipalities, students and regional offices.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.