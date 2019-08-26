Tunisia: Elections 2019 - INLUCC Will Have to Publish Names of Candidates Who Have Not Declared Their Assets - Tabib

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) Chawki Tabib said, on Friday, the authority will have to publish the names of candidates in the 2019 early presidential election who have not declared their assets.

Candidates' election campaigns should focus on the central issue of corruption, Tabib told TAP.

The president of INLUCC was speaking on the sidelines of the first edition of the summer university for governance and anti-corruption held at the Higher School of Tourism Trades in Sousse.

Organised by INLUCC, the programme of summer university, which runs from August 22 to 25, is dedicated to civil society, municipalities, students and regional offices.