Zimbabwe/Zambia: Mighty Warriors Boycott Camp Ahead of Zambia Olympic Qualifiers

The Mighty Warriors' preparations for their opening qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is in shambles after they failed to report for camp at the Zifa Village ahead of their opening qualifying match against Zambia this week due to a standoff with Zifa over outstanding allowances.

Zimbabwe's national women's football team is scheduled to host their Zambian counterparts on Wednesday in the first leg of the second round encounter before travelling for the return fixture in Lusaka on Sunday.

However their preparations are in jeopardy after a standoff with the national football association, Zifa due to outstanding allowances and bonuses from their participation in the recent COSAFA Women's Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

According to Zifa, the ladies were scheduled to camp at the Walter Magaya-owned Yadah Complex after the controversial cleric agreed to offer accommodation to the national women's football team.

However only the Mighty Warriors technical team reported for camp without their players after Super League clubs refused to release players before they are paid for their participation in the COSAFA tournament.

The Mighty Warriors were promised $4400 per player after their impressive COSAFA Cup tournament third place finish.

However after being victims of broken promises on countless times in the past the players who are paid way less than their male counterparts have now vowed not to fulfill another national team assignment before being paid.

The stance by the Mighty Warriors come after Zifa on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming match before paying tribute to Magaya for providing accommodation for the team.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) would like to express sincere gratitude to Prophet Walter Magaya and PHD Ministries for agreeing to our request to offer accommodation to the Mighty Warriors ahead of their departure to Zambia for the Women Olympic qualifier match against Shepolopolo," the association said in a statement.

All women's teams have been using the Zifa Village for camp, but they always complained about the sub-standards at the facility.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City) Chido Dzingirai (Black Rhinos)

Defenders

Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional) Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows) Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos) Nobuhle Majika (MSU) Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams) Lincie Mpaya (Harare City) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals)

Midfielders

Talent Mandaza (Black Rhinos) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional) Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos) Danai Bhobho (Harare City) Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos) Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows) Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows) Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos)

Strikers

Rudo Neshamba (Harare City) Erina Jeke (Correctional) Shamiso Mutasa (Auckaland) Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive) Susan Nyama (Herentals)