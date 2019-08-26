Namibia: Fatal School Bus Crash Driver Tested Positive for Alcohol

25 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The driver of a bus that overturned in an accident that claimed the lives of two Windhoek Gymnasium school pupils on Sunday morning has been arrested after testing positive for alcohol, the police have said.

The fatal accident happened about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on the B1 road when a bus transporting Windhoek Gymnasium pupils on a school trip to the Orange River left the road and overturned at around 09h00 on Sunday.

Apart from the two fatalities, scores of pupils sustained serious to slight injuries.

The Hardap police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, said the 33-year-old driver of the bus was arrested after testing positive for alcohol.

Clay said the bodies of the two pupils who died were trapped in the wreckage, and a Jaws of Life device was used to free them.

"The driver tested positive for alcohol and was arrested," Clay confirmed.

Clay said the bus veered off the road and overturned after the driver had lost control.

Two pupils - both aged 13 - were killed in the accident.

Clay said the names of the two children could not be released as their next of kin have not yet been informed.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.