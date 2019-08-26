Namibia: Fatal School Bus Crash Driver Tested Positive for Alcohol

The driver of a bus that overturned in an accident that claimed the lives of two Windhoek Gymnasium school pupils on Sunday morning has been arrested after testing positive for alcohol, the police have said.

The fatal accident happened about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on the B1 road when a bus transporting Windhoek Gymnasium pupils on a school trip to the Orange River left the road and overturned at around 09h00 on Sunday.

Apart from the two fatalities, scores of pupils sustained serious to slight injuries.

The Hardap police crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, said the 33-year-old driver of the bus was arrested after testing positive for alcohol.

Clay said the bodies of the two pupils who died were trapped in the wreckage, and a Jaws of Life device was used to free them.

"The driver tested positive for alcohol and was arrested," Clay confirmed.

Clay said the bus veered off the road and overturned after the driver had lost control.

Two pupils - both aged 13 - were killed in the accident.

Clay said the names of the two children could not be released as their next of kin have not yet been informed.