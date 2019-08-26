Zimbabwe: Chapungu Humiliate Caps United

DARLINGTON Dodo's tenure at the helm of CAPS United got off to a nightmarish start after he presided over a 4-2 humiliation at the hands of Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played Ascot Stadium yesterday.

It was always going to be a dithering day for the underrated Dodo, who went into the encounter as the lone think-tank on the CAPS United technical bench following the unceremonious departure of Llyod Chitembwe and his lieutenants to Harare City last week.

And in this thrilling battle, former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder Denver Mukamba reminded his former paymasters of his mercurial best after he provided two assists.

A brace by veteran Phillip Marufu and goals apiece from Gracious Muleya and Ian Nyoni made the airmen's first game at their preferred homeground sweet.

CAPS got their goals from Newman Sianchali and Clive Rupiya, who both scored brilliant goals.

Method Mwanjale failed to contain speed merchant Nyoni together with the impressive Mukamba.

Nonetheless, the second half was an all-CAPS affair as the Harare giants tried hard to come back, but Chapungu were resolute in defence.

They created a string of chances, with Sianchali and Hardlife Zvirekwi taking turns to misfire.

CAPS missed out on an opportunity to leapfrog FC Platinum on the log table as they remained on 34 points, while Chapungu are eighth with 28 points.

Dodo admitted his side was not good enough to collect maximum points.

"I am disappointed with the result. We were not good enough today especially in defence," said Dodo.

"However, there are a number of positives to take from this game and I hope we are going to improve in our next game."

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama dedicated the win to the fans.

"We played most of our games this season away from home because our home-ground was closed. This win is for our home fans because they stood with us all this time and like I said before this game, we won just the way we did in Harare in the first leg," he said.

Chapungu: T Shumba, P Gumbo (E Chitauro 61'), H Mugoniwa, B Mbavarira, K Chideu, G Muleya, I Nyoni, B Mugoniwa, P Marufu, D Mukamba (E Muzanenhamo 75'), M Mavuto (P Khumbula 65').

CAPS United: P Chigumba, J Jangano, S Masunda J Zvirekwi, K Nyamupfukudza, D Mukandi, J Ngodzo, P Bamusi, C Rupiya (B Sarupinda 62'), N Sianchali, M Mwanjale.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Chapungu 4-2 CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Hwange, Yadah 1-1 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 3-0 TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Black Rhinos.

Today: Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Mushowani (postponed), Manica Diamonds v Triangle (postponed).

Chapungu... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. (3) 4

Caps United... ... ... ... ... ... .. (2) 2