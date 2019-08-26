Zimbabwe: Chapungu Humiliate Caps United

25 August 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Terry Madyauta

DARLINGTON Dodo's tenure at the helm of CAPS United got off to a nightmarish start after he presided over a 4-2 humiliation at the hands of Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played Ascot Stadium yesterday.

It was always going to be a dithering day for the underrated Dodo, who went into the encounter as the lone think-tank on the CAPS United technical bench following the unceremonious departure of Llyod Chitembwe and his lieutenants to Harare City last week.

And in this thrilling battle, former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder Denver Mukamba reminded his former paymasters of his mercurial best after he provided two assists.

A brace by veteran Phillip Marufu and goals apiece from Gracious Muleya and Ian Nyoni made the airmen's first game at their preferred homeground sweet.

CAPS got their goals from Newman Sianchali and Clive Rupiya, who both scored brilliant goals.

Method Mwanjale failed to contain speed merchant Nyoni together with the impressive Mukamba.

Nonetheless, the second half was an all-CAPS affair as the Harare giants tried hard to come back, but Chapungu were resolute in defence.

They created a string of chances, with Sianchali and Hardlife Zvirekwi taking turns to misfire.

CAPS missed out on an opportunity to leapfrog FC Platinum on the log table as they remained on 34 points, while Chapungu are eighth with 28 points.

Dodo admitted his side was not good enough to collect maximum points.

"I am disappointed with the result. We were not good enough today especially in defence," said Dodo.

"However, there are a number of positives to take from this game and I hope we are going to improve in our next game."

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama dedicated the win to the fans.

"We played most of our games this season away from home because our home-ground was closed. This win is for our home fans because they stood with us all this time and like I said before this game, we won just the way we did in Harare in the first leg," he said.

Chapungu: T Shumba, P Gumbo (E Chitauro 61'), H Mugoniwa, B Mbavarira, K Chideu, G Muleya, I Nyoni, B Mugoniwa, P Marufu, D Mukamba (E Muzanenhamo 75'), M Mavuto (P Khumbula 65').

CAPS United: P Chigumba, J Jangano, S Masunda J Zvirekwi, K Nyamupfukudza, D Mukandi, J Ngodzo, P Bamusi, C Rupiya (B Sarupinda 62'), N Sianchali, M Mwanjale.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Chapungu 4-2 CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Hwange, Yadah 1-1 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 3-0 TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Black Rhinos.

Today: Highlanders v Harare City (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Mushowani (postponed), Manica Diamonds v Triangle (postponed).

Chapungu... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. (3) 4

Caps United... ... ... ... ... ... .. (2) 2

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.