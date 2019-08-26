Liberia: More Liberians Off to India for Post Graduate Studies

25 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

-In the role of forensic in combating terrorism

At least about 14 Liberians are off to India for studies in various disciplines including the role of forensic in combating terrorism at Indian Universities under the Indian Government Scholarship programs,the Honorary Consulate General of India in Liberia has announced.

Of the fourteen, seven (7) of the students will undergo Post Graduate Studies under India Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship scene, while seven (7) are enlisted for Short- Term Professional studies in Forensic Science.

The ICCR Master's Scholarship Students (in various fields)who left included Mr. Dean L. Williams-Civil Engineering at West Bengal University; Mr. Emmanuel Sherman- Computer Engineering at Delhi Technological University; Mr.Anthony NimleyChea, Jr., PG in Environmental Engineering at Delhi Technological University; and Mr. Tobby Achilles Quah- MBA at Punjab University, Patiala.

Other ICCR Scholarship students in India for studies are Mr. Franklin Gonpue - MSc. at Mysore University; Mr. Standee P. Weah, Master of Public Health, SavitribalPhule Pune University; and Mr. S. G. Forh - M. Tech Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur.

All seven who left to study Forensic Science under the ITEC Scholarship Program include Mr. NelscoWolo -the Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; Mr. Charles OmascoCassell - studies in Digital Forensic; Mr. Jeremiah S. Chea - studies in Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; Mr. Julius A. Thomas - Cyber Security and Incident Response; Mr. Amara YousufJabateh - Investigation of White Color Crime (Financial Frauds Investigation);Ms. Bernice D. Borbor - Role of Forensic in Combating Terrorism; and Mr. Targen P. Daye - studies in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

India's recent advancement in the massive transformation of its economy through industrialization and IT application, as well as meteoric rise to the status of a full emerging economy, has not only placed it in a unique position, but imposes on it a moral obligation to assist other least developed Nations it has left behind to also come out of the quagmire of under development.

India does this through various means, including technology transfer, development assistance (grants and concessionary loans), experience sharing, and offer of scholarships for studies in India in specialized professional areas.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Education
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.