Liberia: CDC Must Transform

opinion

-Cyril Allen

The chairman emeritus of the former ruling National Patriotic Party, which is a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change urges the ruling establishment to transform itself from opposition posture to a ruling party.

Chief Cyril Allen, also member of the governing council of the CDC, recalls that during its time in opposition, the now ruling party campaigned in such manner, but it is currently in the driver's seat, which is a great difference.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend in Monrovia, he called the CDC to design new strategies, new approach in building a style of governance around itself that would reflection a team of national leaders.

According to him, the recent result of the Montserrado County Senatorial by-election squarely shows that the CDC is still campaigning as an opposition political party, and the real opposition took advantage of the situation and used it at their advantage.

Allen further explains that if the ruling party and opposition political parties are campaigning in such manner, it creates corridors for clash among supporters and partisans.

Some young people are reportedly incited by political party leaders thru statements and inaction and their opponent may react through provocation.

Chief Allen, who is member of the board of directors of the National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) notes that violence has taken over the minds of the youth of the land.

He observes that many of the young people are overzealous at times in protecting old folks who have less time on earth.

He stresses that many of the young people feel that violence is the way forward and many of the old folks working with them are finding it challenging to instill peace and discipline.

He says currently, the largest population of the country is between ages 16 and 55, but the youth have failed to work together.

Chief Allen reminds that violence was actively introduced during the 14 years of civil wars, and during the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the West, but now, things have changed and young should accept that now is contemporary time where violence has no space.

Commenting on the by-elections and reason for the violence, he says while the National Elections Commission was in the process tallying votes from polling places, two major contenders encouraged their respective supporters in the streets to jubilate victory, which created room for contrivance and confrontation.

He then accuses the National Elections Commission for the violence, noting that the Commission has the necessary funding and support to have announced the result in time but the delay in doing so hugely contributes to the violence.

"The National Elections Commission must act accordingly; they are receiving some good sum of money and support. They are cause for the electoral violence, why delay the result when the elections were held n reachable areas. We are expecting from them because of the level of support and experience," Chief Allen concludes. By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor-Editing by Jonathan Browne