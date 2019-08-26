Liberia: Citizens' Feedback Mechanism Online Platform Gets a Boost

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) turns over US $60,000 dollars' worth of equipment to the Government of Liberia.

The equipment are to be used under a pilot project of the Ministry of State called the Citizens' Feedback Mechanism (CFM).

It is a mobile and web-based platform that will, in real time, receive, compile, analyze and respond to citizens' perceptions on the standards of public services.

The CFM initially focuses on 5 pilot Counties and County Service Centres (CSCs), namely, Nimba, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The database will be a robust depository of key data on service delivery necessary for improving and informing policies on public services, in line with the goals of the PAPD.

Turning over the equipment on behalf of UNDP Resident Representative Pa LaminBeyai, his Deputy for Operations MulugetaAbebe said UNDP remains a reliable partner to the Government of Liberia's national agenda of delivering quality services to its people, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Abebe expressed enthusiasm for the implementation of this project, following series of interactions and discussions with key stakeholders.

He expressed the hope that access to such a platform by the people of Liberia, will help the government institute policies and measures that will improve the development agenda of the Country.

Receiving the items, the Director of the Cabinet Jordan Sulonteh expressed gratitude on behalf of President Weah, to UNDP for for such partnership which started as a discussion but has culminated into actions.

"Making citizens' voices count in Liberia's pro-poor Development remains a centerpiece of the Liberian Government's Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)," said Sulonteh He said part of the CFM, allows citizens to share their experiences and receive feedback from providers on the delivery of public services in

real time, and generates valuable data about the quality of services as a basis for government-wide performance assessment and improvement.

The CFM also provides information to citizens on the range of services offered by the various MACs, through a system of regular information broadcasts.

In doing this, the CFM contributes to the delivery of pillar four of the PAPD that seeks to build a capable state, one that is reformed, efficient and accountable to citizens.Support from UNDP by the Government is to design a Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) aimed at building a system that ensues accountability of public officials.