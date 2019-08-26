Liberia: SoS Liberia HGIS Monrovia Graduates 26 Students

The Rector of the Don Bosco Youth centre in old Matadi, Monrovia has cautioned graduates of the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International School (HGIS) here not to lose sight of the future, warning that high school diploma is not an end, but a route to attaining success, as a great deal of effort or endurance is needed for one to achieve the desired aim.

Rev. Fr. Raphael J.M. Airoboman, made the statement Friday, August 16, when he served at Guest Speaker of the 14th graduation ceremony of SOS HGIS Monrovia, held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship on 9th Street, Sinkor.

The Salesian Rector noted that young people, in particular, have an indispensable role to play in Liberia's development and for their future.

Rev. Fr. Airoboman: "You need a rethink; you need a direction because now more than ever before, this country needs innovation. There are many challenges, but you have to overcome. You might be poor, but today's moment is an opportunity for you to conquer poverty."

He stressed that champion don't quit, they keep trying and never give up. The Guest Speaker applauded the Class of 2019 for making it to Graduation Day, and urged them to go out and embrace the promising future that awaits them, whether in the medical field, education, agriculture or social work. He however, cautioned them that the future that they are about to face is not all rosy.

The future has its challenges and disappointments. Be prepared mentally, physically and morally to adapt, in order to achieve your objectives. The same enthusiasm that brought you this far should remain within you. Don't waste all of your time on social media or watching Television, use it wisely, he said.

Speaking at the program, Kebbeh Daniels, who spoke on behalf of SOS Children's Villages Liberia National Director, urged the graduates to be fearless as they go out. She told them to set goals and pursue them. She noted that the school has done its part by providing the appropriate environment and learning space; it is the student's time to face their future, because their destiny lies in their hands.

The SOS HGIS principal, Mr. William Suakollie was pleased to have seen the school contribute its quota to the capacity building that is required for nation building, saying, "I am glad to see some of the best and brightest minds, many of whom are sitting there, will take up the mantle of leadership in both the public and private sectors to serve their country."

A total of 26 students graduated from the SOS HGIS Monrovia. Since putting out its first graduates over 14 years ago, the SOS HGIS can boast of top-level staff who support, nurture and mentor students with the quality of education they deserve.

The SOS HGIS Monrovia now boasts of 30 staff dedicated to providing quality services. During the current 2018/2019 academic year, all of the student that wrote the West African Senior High exams successfully passed.