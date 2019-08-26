Liberia: Who's Telling the Truth?

25 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
opinion By Winston W. Parley

The Liberia National Police (LNP) and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are trading claims here surrounding an alleged invitation extended to CDC officials to assist the LNP with information on their partisans who allegedly flogged Deputy Police Chief for Operations Col. Marvin Sackor early this month.

In the presence of Rep. Moses Acarus Gray and CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu, partisans allegedly flogged Col. Sackor at their party headquarters, as the victim tried to dialogue with the party over clashes with opposition supporters who were celebrating their candidate's victory in the Montserrado Senatorial by - election.

Following public pressure and a move by some Senators to question police on a wave of violence here, the LNP claims it has written Rep. Gray and Chairman Morlu as persons of interest to assist with information on those who committed the act.

"We are asking them to assist us with information on those that carried on the act," Police Spokesman Moses Carter told a press conference on Friday, 23 August.

According to Carter, the assault against Col. Sackor was done in the presence of Mr. Gray and Mr. Morlu, noting that it is from Col. Sackor's statement that the two CDC officials have been invited.

Further, Carter claims that communication was dropped at the office of Mr. Morlu, but the latter allegedly raised contention as to his name being misspelled.

"So the communication was brought back and corrected. When our dispatcher took the communication back, Chairman Morlu was not in office. Meanwhile, our Deputy Inspector General for Crimes Service visited Chairman Morlu and placed a call to Hon. Gray, inviting them to appear at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police," Carter reveals.

Minutes after Carter's press conference, Mr. Morlu reacted by questioning the police on what crime he committed that would warrant inviting him as a person of interest."What crime did I commit? My best witness is the man they claimed was assaulted, Marvin Sackor," Morlu claims.

"You say you invited Acarus Gray, Honorable Acarus Gray, and I found out from him, it's also a lie. You don't treat people like that," Morlu adds.He continues that in law enforcement, if you consider someone as a person of interest, it means that the person is suspected of committing a crime.

"I'm challenging Sackor, a man I respect to come up and support Patrick Sudue's reckless comment," Morlu says at his party headquarters."Not a single day I raised my hands against a police officer, even when provoked. So why would I now ... my own police that work for the government that we fought to elect?" Morlu argues.

He says any call by the police inviting him to an investigation will be graciously honored.But Morlu insists that to be invited by police as a person of interest "is a misplacement and mischaracterization of the phrase."

Meanwhile, the police insist that they are requesting the appearance of Chairman Morlu and Rep. Gray at LNP headquarters not later than 12:00 noon on Monday, 26 August.Additionally, Carter discloses that three persons including suspects Romeo Nayonkon, Prince Kollie and Joseph Bropleh have been arrested in connection with the electoral violence in Montserrado County District #15.

District #15 remains a politically tense environment as the ruling party's representative candidate Abu Kamara and opposition collaborating parties representative candidate Telia Urey battle for a seat at the Legislature.

Ms. Urey is the leading candidate, but she and supporters have suffered violent attacks at the hands of Mr. Kamara's supporters.According to Mr. Carter, police have retrieved Ms. Urey's laptop which was stolen from her vehicle during violence on Saturday, 17 August in District #15.Ms. Urey is the daughter of the chairman of the four collaborating opposition parties, Mr. Benoni Urey.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.