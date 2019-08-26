Liberia: VP Haward-Taylor On the Importance of Civics in Schools

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, has emphasized the importance of Civics in the Liberian school system.VP Howard-Taylor according to a release from the Office of the Vice President said the teaching of Civics in the Liberian school system would enable citizens to be aware of their cultural heritage helping them become an enlightened and loyal citizenry.

Deputizing for President George M. Weah at the 172nd National Flag Day celebration, hosted on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Vice President Howard-Taylor stressed that with Civics included in the educational curriculum; students will now be educated on moral values, civil rights and responsibilities as well as patriotism.

The Vice President's remarks come in the wake of announcement by the Ministry through its Deputy Minister for Instruction, Mr. Alexander Duopu, who informed the audience at 172nd National Flag Day Celebration about the move by Government to reintroduce in its school curriculum the teaching of Civics beginning this academic year.

Said VP Howard-Taylor, "We need civics to come back and it should be highlighted more deeply so that citizens can have a love for country," adding that, to make the needed impact, Civics should be taught in a more amplified way for citizens to understand the values of a culture.

On a related educational subject, the Liberian first female Vice President, the release noted, is recommending a change in the schedule of the conduct of National Exams being administered in Liberia.

According to VP Howard-Taylor, the current timing is causing serious distortion and impediments to the enrollment of high school students planning to enter colleges and universities.

She pointed out that the delay in the release of the exam results, coupled with the actual graduation of these students, were delaying the process of entering institutions of higher learning in the country as well as other parts of the world.

The Liberian Vice President expressed her belief that with an adjustment, preferably to March of each year, this would accommodate the desire of many students to enter institutions of higher learning, noting that their high school credentials which are prerequisite to entering colleges and Universities would be ready in time.

At the same time VP Howard-Taylor has questioned the removal of the phrase "Under God" from the original pledge of Allegiance.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the Republic of Liberia, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," VP Howard-Taylor recited this portion of the pledge during her special remarks, wondering why was the phrase "under God" removed.

She went on to remind Liberians that this phrase was meant to reaffirm the divine existence of religious faith in Liberia's heritage and future and to strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be the country's most powerful resource in peace and conflict.

Speaking earlier, this year's Keynote Speaker for the 172nd Observance of the National Flag Day, Professor Johnson Gwaikolo, who is a Member of the House of Representatives from Nimba County District # 5 and former President of the United Methodist University, stressed that the national flag is a symbol of statehood which must be respected but not worshiped.

Liberia's dominant female catholic school, the St. Teresa's Convent was awarded the first place winning of the Pass-in-Review and best Dress school 2019/2020.