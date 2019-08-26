Zimbabwe: Coltart, Unionists Set Free

25 August 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart and eight unionists arrested in Harare on Friday for protesting against low salaries paid to teachers were released on bail yesterday.

Coltart and leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, including its president Obert Masaraure, were granted $50 bail each.

The lawyer was assaulted by police officers during the arrest after he filmed the violent crackdown.

His arrest drew widespread condemnation as the police were accusing of being heavy-handed.

Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

