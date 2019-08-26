Somalia: Former Banaadir Official Killed in Car Bomb

26 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A former Secretary of the A former Banaadir Reginal administration was on Sunday killed in a car bomb in Mogadishu.

Amin Sheikh Elmi died after the IED which is said to have been fixed on his vehicle exploded in KM4 Junction, in Hodan district.

in the same area, the director of the Somali Army Hospital director Khadija Iman Aynte and her driver sustained injuries following a landmine explosion targeting their vehicle in Taleeh area, t.

Al-Shabab militants have in the past taken responsibility for attacks on government officials and installations.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.