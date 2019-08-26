Somalia: Former Banaadir Official Killed in Car Bomb

A former Secretary of the A former Banaadir Reginal administration was on Sunday killed in a car bomb in Mogadishu.

Amin Sheikh Elmi died after the IED which is said to have been fixed on his vehicle exploded in KM4 Junction, in Hodan district.

in the same area, the director of the Somali Army Hospital director Khadija Iman Aynte and her driver sustained injuries following a landmine explosion targeting their vehicle in Taleeh area, t.

Al-Shabab militants have in the past taken responsibility for attacks on government officials and installations.