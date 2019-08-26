Somalia: More Troops Deployed in Galmudug Ahead of Reconciliation Talks

More troops have been deployed in the central town of Dusamareb, Galmudug regional state, to beef up security ahead of the reconciliation talks.

Reports indicate that the troops were flown from Mogadishu with the aim of maintaining peace on areas recently captured by the by the Federal Government. It is also meant to beef security for those attending the conference in the troubled region.

The moderate Islamist group, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah (ASWJ), has in the recent past rejected the plan to deploy federal government troops to Dusamareb, warning of consequences of such deployment.

Ahlu Sunnah urged the federal government to seek for solutions from the Somali people through a legitimate process based on dialogue, understanding and acceptance, and to avoid using oppression, force and control.

ASWJ, which controls the capital of Galmudug state, Dusamareb, had signed a deal late last month with the federal government after weeks of negotiations spearheaded by the Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre.