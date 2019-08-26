Somalia: More Troops Deployed in Galmudug Ahead of Reconciliation Talks

26 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

More troops have been deployed in the central town of Dusamareb, Galmudug regional state, to beef up security ahead of the reconciliation talks.

Reports indicate that the troops were flown from Mogadishu with the aim of maintaining peace on areas recently captured by the by the Federal Government. It is also meant to beef security for those attending the conference in the troubled region.

The moderate Islamist group, Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah (ASWJ), has in the recent past rejected the plan to deploy federal government troops to Dusamareb, warning of consequences of such deployment.

Ahlu Sunnah urged the federal government to seek for solutions from the Somali people through a legitimate process based on dialogue, understanding and acceptance, and to avoid using oppression, force and control.

ASWJ, which controls the capital of Galmudug state, Dusamareb, had signed a deal late last month with the federal government after weeks of negotiations spearheaded by the Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.