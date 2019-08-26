Namibia: Two Pupils Dead, Scores Injured After School Trip Turns Tragic

25 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

Two pupils of the Windhoek Gymnasium School died and many injured after the school bus they were traveling in overturned this morning.

The accident happened about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on the B1 highway.

An eyewitness told The Namibian that the bus driver had allegedly lost control and the bus veered off the road and overturned. According to the eyewitness, six pupils who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Lady Pohamba private hospital in Windhoek.

The pupils were on a school trip to the Orange River when the fatal accident happened this morning.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.