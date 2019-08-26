Namibia: Two Pupils Dead, Scores Injured After School Trip Turns Tragic

Two pupils of the Windhoek Gymnasium School died and many injured after the school bus they were traveling in overturned this morning.

The accident happened about 30 kilometres south of Kalkrand on the B1 highway.

An eyewitness told The Namibian that the bus driver had allegedly lost control and the bus veered off the road and overturned. According to the eyewitness, six pupils who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Lady Pohamba private hospital in Windhoek.

The pupils were on a school trip to the Orange River when the fatal accident happened this morning.